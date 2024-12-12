Watch Now
Smokey Robinson and Halle Bailey to host 'A Motown Christmas' special honoring the label's legacy

This promotional image released by NBC shows Smokey Robinson, left, and Halle Bailey, who will host the holiday special "A Motown Christmas." (NBCUniversal via AP)
UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (AP) — Smokey Robinson and Halle Bailey, bridging Motown’s old and new school, will host a holiday special to honor the groundbreaking record label that changed the music landscape.

“A Motown Christmas” airs Wednesday night on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.

The special will celebrate Motown’s music and influence on American culture with solo performances, duets and group medleys.

The show will include an all-star lineup including Gladys Knight, Andra Day, The Temptations, Jamie Foxx and Ashanti.

Other performances will feature Robinson, Bailey, BeBe Winans, JoJo, Martha Reeves, the Vandellas, Jordin Sparks, Machine Gun Kelly, October London and Pentatonix.

