CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Snoop Dogg is coming to Corbin on Saturday, May 7.

The concert will feature Snoop Dogg with special guests Warren G & Tha Eastsidaz at The Corbin Arena at The Southeastern KY Ag & Expo Complex.

Artist pre-sale tickets on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb.14 through 10 p.m. Feb. 15 (online only).

Public on-sale tickets are available at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb.16 at The Corbin Arena Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com.