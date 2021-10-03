Watch
Soldiers remembered during anniversary of Mogadishu Mile

Posted at 8:22 PM, Oct 02, 2021
GEORGETOWN ,Ky. (LEX 18) — A ceremony to honor the 19 soldiers lost in the Mogadishu, Somalia attacks was held Saturday in Georgetown.

The occasion was also a fundraiser hosted by Kentucky Wounded Heroes and was held at Queenslake Farm.

All proceeds will help the program give back to those who were wounded during combat operations, purple heart recipients, and those who have lost limbs.

The event honors those who were lost in the attacks and also recognizes those who survived the Mogadishu Mile in 1993.

They also give back to all first responders who were hurt in the line of duty.

