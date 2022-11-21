Several Kentucky school districts closed Monday due to illness

(LEX 18) — Some school districts across Kentucky are closed Monday, November 21 due to illness.

The latest numbers show at least 41 school districts in Kentucky have closed or used NTI days because of illness so far this month.

More than 135,000 students have been impacted, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association.

Schools we know of that are closed Monday because of illness include Somerset, Danville, and Harlan Independent.

As well as Perry, Clay, Jackson, Rockcastle, Leslie, Johnson, and Estill County schools.

School is happening Monday and Tuesday as scheduled in Fayette County. It's already a short week due to Thanksgiving.

Gov. Andy Beshear addressed the spread of viruses like the flu and RSV across the state during his weekly update last week. In fact, he said his kids had been out of school after illness-related closures.

Beshear is encouraging parents to make sure their kids are up to date on all of the recommended vaccinations, including the flu shot, COVID-19 shot, and booster.