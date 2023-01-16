Somerset community walks to remember MLK Jr.

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Somerset community came out to walk in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy. One resident, Jeremy Taylor, made a close connection between his own life experiences and what Dr. King, who died at 39, wanted for America.

Taylor, a speaker, trainer, and coach in the community, spoke about the big responsibility that King carried at such a young age. Today, he wanted this crowd to remember the role that courage plays in making a change in the world.

"I believe that if we all have the courage to stand up and speak up and do what's right for others, I think, ultimately, we would see that the sacrifice, or the juice rather, is worth the squeeze,” says Taylor.

Today’s organizers say this event grows every year — and so does this community's commitment to making this a space for everyone.

One organizer, Rikiyah Pryor, says, "It's not about having the biggest MLK event, it's not about any of that. It’s about planting small practical seeds that can be harvested for the next generation."

The organizers of today's event also want to turn their focus to younger generations — to let them know that today isn't just about remembrance, but service in the community. Another organizer, Kathy Townsend, says she wants youth to know, "how they can help the community and be visible in the community and make it a better place."

Before he spoke today, Taylor saw a clip of a man lifting his son up on his shoulders to hear Dr. King's "I Have a Dream" speech. With his own son in the crowd, he wants him and younger generations to continue to carry the torch of King's legacy.

He says, "It reminded me of when I was a child, walking the streets of Campbellsville, Kentucky with my father, celebrating this same day, the same cause and the passion that he had. And knowing that my little interracial family looks different than some other families and sadly, sad but true, we still live in a day and time where there's some people who have a problem with that, and that's okay. But I want people to see that I love my wife, I love my son, and we're gonna teach our son what it looks like to love people no matter what."

At today's event, speakers and organizers called this community to action and to service.