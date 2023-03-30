Watch Now
Somerset crews respond to second large fire in less than a week

Jillian Muse
Posted at 10:19 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 22:19:40-04

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the Best Western hotel in Somerset.

This is the second large structure fire that Somerset crews have battled in the past week. On March 23, crews responded to a fire at Cornerstone Baptist Church that resulted in a roof collapse and heavy damage.

There's no word on what caused the hotel fire but dispatchers told us no injuries have been reported.

In videos provided to LEX 18, flames and heavy smoke are seen coming from the building.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.

