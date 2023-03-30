Somerset crews respond to second large fire in less than a week

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the Best Western hotel in Somerset.

This is the second large structure fire that Somerset crews have battled in the past week. On March 23, crews responded to a fire at Cornerstone Baptist Church that resulted in a roof collapse and heavy damage.

There's no word on what caused the hotel fire but dispatchers told us no injuries have been reported.

In videos provided to LEX 18, flames and heavy smoke are seen coming from the building.

DEVELOPING: We're receiving viewer reports of a fire at the Best Western in Somerset. We're working to learn more.



