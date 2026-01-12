Somerset fire crews extinguish house fire on Franklin Court, no injuries reported

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — A house fire broke out on Franklin Court in Somerset on Sunday, with fire crews quickly responding to extinguish flames that were visible from the rear of the structure.

All residents had evacuated safely before firefighters arrived on scene, according to a Somerset Fire Department press release. No injuries were reported.

Crews conducted an offensive interior attack through the front door while simultaneously fighting the fire through a rear window. After extinguishing the flames, firefighters performed salvage and overhaul operations to ensure all hotspots were eliminated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.