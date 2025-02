SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Somerset Fire Department reports they responded to a structure fire Friday morning on Monticello Street.

According to officials, when arriving on the scene, they found a "barn-type structure inside a wooded area that was fully involved."

Officials say they were able to extinguish the fire and found that "homeless individuals were possibly using the area."

Further, officials say that no one was found in the area, and no injuries were reported.