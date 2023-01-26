Watch Now
Somerset hospital on lockdown Thursday afternoon, reports of potentially dangerous person

police
Posted at 2:29 PM, Jan 26, 2023
SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital was on lockdown earlier today after reports of a potentially dangerous person on campus.

According to a hospital spokesperson, there was a campus wide security alert issued that deployed procedures to secure the safety of its patients and employees.

Authorities investigated the situation and determined that the campus is safe, lifting the lockdown at the hospital.

The Somerset Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

Stay with LEX 18 as we gather more information.

