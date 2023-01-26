Somerset hospital on lockdown Thursday afternoon, reports of potentially dangerous person

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital was on lockdown earlier today after reports of a potentially dangerous person on campus.

According to a hospital spokesperson, there was a campus wide security alert issued that deployed procedures to secure the safety of its patients and employees.

Authorities investigated the situation and determined that the campus is safe, lifting the lockdown at the hospital.

The Somerset Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

