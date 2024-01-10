Somerset man charged with 4 counts of wanton endangerment of police officer

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Somerset man was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say that on December 30, around 9:46 p.m., they responded to a residence on Rose Road for a domestic in progress.

According to officials, they were advised by victims that 38-year-old Matthew Anderson had pointed a handgun with a green laser at them and fired rounds in their direction.

When arriving on the scene, as deputies approached the residence, they said they noticed a green laser pointed and placed on several of them. Deputies sought cover and made several attempts to have Anderson surrender.

According to officials, two deputies eventually approached Anderson from behind and arrested him.

During the investigation, deputies say they discovered several shell casings and a handgun with a mounted laser that produced a green light.

Anderson was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center and is also facing one count of menacing.

This is an ongoing investigation.