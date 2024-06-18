Somerset man killed in wreck involving coal truck in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Somerset man was killed in a wreck on Monday around 2:30 p.m. involving a coal truck on Highway 118 near the intersection of KY 2012 in Bell County.

According to the Bell County Sheriff's Department, when arriving on the scene, a sergeant saw that a Red Bull delivery truck had collided with the back of a coal truck.

After investigation, police say it was determined that the fully loaded coal truck had pulled out onto Highway 119 towards Pineville at a slow rate of speed when the Red Bull truck headed in the same direction crashed into the coal truck.

As a result of the collision, the delivery truck driver, identified by the Bell County coroner as 53-year-old Denton "Denny Lee" Oakes, was killed on impact.

The sheriff's department said that drugs and alcohol have been ruled out as factors in the incident.

According to police, the driver of the coal truck was uninjured.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Bell County Sheriff's Department.