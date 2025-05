SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squad posted on Facebook that they are searching for a missing 71-year-old man who has Alzheimer's.

According to officials, Owen Spears of Science Hill was last seen leaving his residence on foot early Friday morning.

Officials say he is 5'11", around 170 pounds, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue pocket t-shirt, and an orange, gray, and brown flannel.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.