Somerset Police Department looking for missing 34-year-old man

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Somerset Police Department reports they are looking for a 34-year-old man who has been missing since April 21 near the East Saddlebrook area.

According to police, Robert "Robbie" Caddell was last seen wearing a neon yellow sweatshirt and blue jeans and is described as 5'11" tall, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair.

Police note that he has an "R" brand on his right arm and could be driving a blue 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Kentucky license plate: 934 YDZ.

Police say "it is crucial that this individual be located as soon as possible."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Pulaski County 911 Center or 606-678-5008.