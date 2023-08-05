Somerset thrift store burns down

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX18) — Firefighters returned to the smoldering flames of Good Samaritan Thrift Shop after an initial fire burned the building to the ground Friday night.

Owner Dennis Greer spoke to LEX 18 on the phone while he drove back from a family vacation in Florida.

He said he's unsure how to handle the destruction that awaits him.

"It's more our life than anything. It's our whole world," said Greer.

A world now reduced to a pile of broken and burned metal.

First responders said they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

The entire building housed around 100 vendors. Many of whom, without this space, may be out of a job.

"We had a lot of great vendors in that store. A lot of them depended on it for their lives. They were like family to us," said Greer.

A family that, Greer said, will rise from the ashes.

"Good Samaritans took a hard blow. But we'll prevail."