Somerset woman indicted on abuse and neglect after mother's death

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Somerset woman has been indicted for knowingly abusing or neglecting an adult after an incident that led to the death of her mother.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to the residence of 67-year-old Karen McDonald and her daughter, 49-year-old Abra McDonald, on June 27.

According to authorities, Karen McDonald had been in the same spot on the floor where she had fallen several weeks prior. She was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by ambulance.

An investigation determined that Abra McDonald made no attempts for several weeks to contact someone to assist her mother in getting up from the floor, despite having cell phone service and nearby neighbors. Additionally, the residence had no running water.

Pulaski County authorities report that Karen McDonald passed away one day after being removed from the floor due to the physical trauma she sustained.

A Pulaski County grand jury indicted Abra McDonald on knowingly abusing or neglecting an adult, a class C felony in Kentucky, punishable by five to ten years in prison.

McDonald’s bond is set at $250,000 cash.