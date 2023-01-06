Police: Somerset woman threatens to kill doctor, flees in stolen funeral home van

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is reporting that a Somerset woman is facing several charges after they say she threatened to kill a doctor.

Today, January 5, police responded to a complaint of a woman threatening a doctor at Eye Health of Somerset on Parker's Mill Way.

After an investigation, police say an employee at the business heard someone beating on the front door. The employee then unlocked the door. 48-year-old Love Phelps of Somerset then entered the building, pushed past the employee, and began yelling.

Police say Phelps went to the front desk and demanded to speak to the doctor. The doctor came out and Phelps started threatening to kill the doctor and tried to get the doctor to go in a separate room with her. Phelps was repeatedly asked to leave.

Police say she refused to leave and pulled back her jacket to reveal a pistol. She then took the pistol and pointed it in the direction of people inside the building. Police say the people inside then fled the building "in fear".

Someone saw Phelps leave the parking lot in a black van.

Sheriff Bobby Jones, while responding to the incident, noticed a female matching the description of Phelps close to the business.

Sheriff Jones stopped the vehicle in a traffic stop and identified Phelps as the driver. He asked Phelps if she had a weapon and Phelps showed him the weapon but refused to give it up. Sheriff Jones was then able to obtain the pistol and arrest Phelps.

During the investigation, officers discovered the black van in which Phelps was driving was stolen from a local funeral home. Phelps also had a suspended license.

Phelps was charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment, burglary, receiving stolen property, terroristic threatening, menacing, operating on a suspended license, and resisting arrest.

Phelps is being held at the Pulaski County Detention Center.

The full statement from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office can be viewed here: