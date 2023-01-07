Somerset woman's hot dog business sends inspirational message

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — We're still six months away from the Fourth of July, but it's never too early for a hot dog.

If you drive around Somerset, you might see a bright yellow food truck. Not only will you find hot dogs, but also one of the most important messages life can offer.

"A monkey can make a hot dog!" Stephanie Kennedy said with a beaming smile on her face.

Outside of the Pulaski County Judicial Center, lunch is a frank with all the fixings.

"We started out with a cart," Kennedy said. "It had three burners on it."

She runs City Slickers Dawgs, a food truck in the area.

"Literally we started this with the last $2,500 that we had," she said. "I always waitressed...and I'm a felon."

"The last day I used, I assaulted a police officer, I wound up in jail," she said. "Gave me a felony. I was in jail for 62 days."

Kennedy has turned her life around. She has been clean for six years after struggling with drugs and alcohol for nine.

Angela Barnett has watched Stephanie climb from the bottom.

"She's become just like my daughter, I mean she's become an amazing person," said Barnett.

Those in the judicial system know there's a way out.

"From one recovering alcoholic because I myself am in recovery, I could not be more proud of her," said Jeana Riggs, a corporal with the Pulaski County Detention Center.

"You know, I was hopeless," Kennedy said. "And everybody knows that. There's not a person out there that knows me that doesn't know what I've done."

"You're never too far gone for God to save you. Never. And I'm proof."