'Sometimes we all need a little help': Tragedy strikes twice for Lincoln County family of six

STANFORD, Ky. (LEX 18) — On June 7th, 2020 the unthinkable happened. Three-year-old Danni Lou West was paralyzed from the neck down after a car accident.

"There are no words in the English dictionary to describe the pain," her mother, Jamie, said. "I think Hell would be easier."

Jamie stays at home to care for Danni full-time. She's on a ventilator and requires 24/7 care.

"There's a part of me that was like well tragedy has struck," Jamie said. "At least we won't have to go through that again."

But then, they did.

Last October she said her husband Christopher, who is the sole provider for their family of six, was at work trimming trees away from a power line. That's when a large branch snapped and knocked him 50 feet to the ground. For about three months he's been in a coma.

"This just isn't where our family should be," Jamie said tearfully.

"I don't know how she does it personally," Jamie's sister, Holley King, said. "He pulls her strength from God. I wouldn't be able to do it."

"She is a great role model for me even though I'm the oldest," Jamie's sister, Amanda Snow, said. "She's a great role model for me."

Her sisters Holley and Amanda are asking for prayers and financial help because they know Jamie wouldn't ask herself.

"Sometimes we all need a little help," Holley said. "If there ever was a person more deserving of help it would be her"

Meanwhile, Jamie is leaning on her sisters and her faith.

"With God, he puts you back together and you don't even know it until he puts you back together," she said.

A GoFundMe for the West family can be found here.