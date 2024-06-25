South Carolina fugitive who hid out in Kentucky appears in court

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — In a new development, a South Carolina fugitive who police say escaped to central Kentucky pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday afternoon to several charges against him.

LEX 18 shared body camera footage of the arrest of 43-year-old South Carolina fugitive Nathan Ginter and his alleged accomplice Riley Pearson. After an extensive search throughout central Kentucky.

Ginter made his first appearance in Scott County court Tuesday afternoon, pleading not guilty to several charges relating to what deputies found on them. Deputies say the pair had two AR-15s, two handguns, 16 fake IDs, and more than $60,000.

"We felt like they hadn't stolen a car, we hadn't had any vehicles reported stolen, and that's kind of what led us to believe they were still in the area, unless someone had picked them up," said Sheriff Tony Hampton of the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

Ginter was wanted on failure to appear and unlawful conduct of a child charges in South Carolina, but police say he ran and hid in a camper in Cynthiana for three weeks with his dog and Pearson.

"To our knowledge, they were in the woods, just hiding and trying to move every day, and I don't know where they were trying to make their way to," explains Hampton.

Body camera footage shows Ginter and Pearson visibly exhausted and dehydrated with water bottles in their hand after being on the run for days until someone finally reported two suspicious people on Cynthiana Road.

"We received a call of two people walking in the area of Cynthiana Road and I believe the caller called it in because of all of this that has been going on," recalls Hampton.

Ginter is being held without bond and LEX 18 has learned Pearson has bonded out of jail. There's no word about when she may be in court.