South Laurel High School honors late basketball legend

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — School members and alumni at South Laurel High School came out to honor one of Kentucky's basketball legends. "She was a legend here and I think whenever she did play, she was a light," said Cox.

Lisa Collins died in April at age 59, but not before leaving behind a legacy that still impacts the cardinal basketball program.

Collins was honored on Saturday at the first 'Lisa Collins Classic'.

A student during the late 70s, Collins was known as a wallflower in the classroom with a talent that spoke for itself.

"She was not a person that said a whole lot. She just went out and played like she was supposed to," said current coach Chris Souder.

Taking on the school's 'hustle and heart' mentality, Collins led the cardinals to three straight state titles, becoming the Kentucky's Ms. Basketball in 1980.

After graduating, she attended the University of Kentucky and helped the wildcats earn two trips to the NCAA tournament and win the 1982 SEC championship.

"She was just such a good person and she left before she needed to leave," said Collins former coach Roy Bowling.

Senior Emily Cox wore Collin's number 10 jersey during the game and said the team still feels her impact on and off the court.