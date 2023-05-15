Southbound I-75 closed after crash and tanker spill

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An accident on I-75 near Newtown Pike caused headaches on the interstate Sunday evening.

According to police, an SUV rear-ended a tanker truck causing some of the truck's load spilled onto the interstate.

Officials couldn't confirm the contents of the truck, but southbound lanes will be shut down until it's cleaned up.

The driver of the semi truck was not hurt, but the driver of the SUV had minor injuries.

Officers hope to have southbound lanes of I-75 reopen by Monday morning.