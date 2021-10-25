Special Olympics Flag Football season comes to an end

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The last of three regional tournaments for the Special Olympics Kentucky Flag Football season kicked off on Sunday in Danville.

Nearly 150 athletes from 12 teams came out to Centre College to play.

Organizers say this is the first full season in two years due to the pandemic.

Head Softball Coach Tori Brown says it was easy to get volunteers ready for the event.

"Obviously having good weather is the big thing but it's really not that hard because our kids want to come out and help out as much as they can," said Coach Brown.

Most of the volunteers are students at Centre College.

Teams that compete in the tournament will be eligible to play in the state flag football tournament.

That's on November 13 at Tates Creek High School in Lexington.