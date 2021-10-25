Watch
News

Actions

Special Olympics Flag Football season comes to an end

items.[0].image.alt
LEX 18
Flag football.jpg
Posted at 9:23 PM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 21:23:42-04

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The last of three regional tournaments for the Special Olympics Kentucky Flag Football season kicked off on Sunday in Danville.

Nearly 150 athletes from 12 teams came out to Centre College to play.

Organizers say this is the first full season in two years due to the pandemic.

Head Softball Coach Tori Brown says it was easy to get volunteers ready for the event.

"Obviously having good weather is the big thing but it's really not that hard because our kids want to come out and help out as much as they can," said Coach Brown.

Most of the volunteers are students at Centre College.

Teams that compete in the tournament will be eligible to play in the state flag football tournament.

That's on November 13 at Tates Creek High School in Lexington.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps