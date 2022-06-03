Harini Logan wins Scripps National Spelling Bee after unprecedented spell-off

Harini Logan of San Antonio, Texas is the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion.

Harini's victory came after the competition went into a spell-off for the very first time. The spell-off occurs when at the judges' discretion after multiple rounds with no winner.

The 14-year-old spelled 21 words correctly in a 90-second lightning round.

Vikram Raju finished in second place. The 7th grader spelled 15 words correctly in the 90-second spell-off.

Vikram, 12, has one more year of eligibility for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Harini will take home more than $50,000 in cash and prizes. Her name will also be on the Scripps Cup, the official championship trophy of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

