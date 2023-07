LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A sports bar at Fayette Mall has closed just months after opening.

LEX 18 reached out to Par 6 Social and they confirmed that the restaurant is officially closed. It was located across from The Cheesecake Factory.

Par 6 Social opened in February and offered drinks, food, and state-of-the-art Topgolf Swing Suite golf simulators, according to its Facebook page.

We haven't received word on why the restaurant is closing.