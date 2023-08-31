Sports betting catalog approved: Which sports can you bet on in Kentucky?

Beginning next Thursday, Kentuckians will be able to place in-person bets on sports. And now, we know what people will be able to bet on and what types of bets will be able to be placed.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s Sports Wagering Advisory Council released Kentucky's Wagering Catalog, which lists the sports available for wagering.

This initial catalog will be effective for the opening of retail sports wagering on September 7.

“Excitement for sports wagering is building as we are just one week away from opening retail locations and one month from opening mobile applications for sports wagering,” said Gov. Beshear. “Kentuckians now know where they can place a bet and the type of sporting events and wagers that licensees can offer.”

"Making sports betting available in Kentucky is what Kentuckians have long wanted," added Beshear. "And I want to thank everyone again for helping push it across the finish line."

Highlights from the approved catalog include:



The National Football League (NFL)

Major League Baseball (MLB)

National Basketball Association (NBA)

Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NCAA baseball, softball, basketball, football and hockey

Things like the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest made the list too.

The types of wagers offered by a licensee include:



Single game bets

Teaser bets

Parlays

Over-under bets

Money line bets

Pools

In-game wagering

In-play bets

Proposition bets

Straight bets

Additional wagering types and events can be considered for approval by the KHRC if requested by a licensee. A sport’s governing body can request that wager types be limited or excluded for specific events.

In-person sports wagering begins on September 7th. Approved mobile apps can start taking wagers on September 28th, but Kentuckians are now able to begin pre-registering accounts.

"The countdown is now just seven days," said Beshear.

Sports wagering is expected to increase the state’s revenue by an estimated $23 million a year upon full implementation, according to the Governor's Office. The increase in revenue will support the oversight of sports wagering and then be dedicated to the Kentucky permanent pension fund. Additionally, 2.5% will support the problem gambling assistance account operated by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.