Sports betting three weeks away in Kentucky, Gov. Beshear releases timeline

(LEX 18) — Sports betting is just three weeks away in Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear released a timeline outlining important dates, including the first in-person betting day in September.

Gov. Beshear says Kentuckians can pre-register an account with approved mobile applications on August 28 at 6:00 a.m.

Following the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission meeting, a list of approved retail facilities and mobile applications will be released on August 22.

Gov. Beshear released the following timeline:



August 22 at 1:30 p.m.: KHRC will meet to vote on license applications.

August 28 at 6:00 a.m.: Pre-registration eases strains on electronic systems that can sometimes happen when many people try to register at once.

September 7 at 6:00 a.m.: Wagerers can only deposit money into their pre-registered account with approved mobile applications.

September 7 at 10:00 a.m.: Wagerers can place an in-person bet at licensed retail facilities.

September 28 at 6:00 a.m.: Approved mobile applications can start taking wagers.

For more information on sports betting, click here: KENTUCKY HORSE RACING COMMISSION.