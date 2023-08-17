Watch Now
News

Actions

Sports betting three weeks away in Kentucky, Gov. Beshear releases timeline

Sports Betting-Super Bowl
Wayne Parry/AP
FILE - A gambler makes a sports bet at Bally's casino in Atlantic City N.J., Sept. 5, 2019. A record 31.5 million Americans plan to bet on this year's Super Bowl, according to the gambling industry's national trade group. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)
Sports Betting-Super Bowl
Posted at 2:53 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 15:00:29-04

(LEX 18) — Sports betting is just three weeks away in Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear released a timeline outlining important dates, including the first in-person betting day in September.

Gov. Beshear says Kentuckians can pre-register an account with approved mobile applications on August 28 at 6:00 a.m.

Following the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission meeting, a list of approved retail facilities and mobile applications will be released on August 22.

Gov. Beshear released the following timeline:

  • August 22 at 1:30 p.m.: KHRC will meet to vote on license applications.
  • August 28 at 6:00 a.m.: Pre-registration eases strains on electronic systems that can sometimes happen when many people try to register at once.
  • September 7 at 6:00 a.m.: Wagerers can only deposit money into their pre-registered account with approved mobile applications.
  • September 7 at 10:00 a.m.: Wagerers can place an in-person bet at licensed retail facilities.
  • September 28 at 6:00 a.m.: Approved mobile applications can start taking wagers.

For more information on sports betting, click here: KENTUCKY HORSE RACING COMMISSION.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth