Stabbing leaves man dead, 2 women injured in Bourbon County

MILLERSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police say a stabbing left a man dead and two women injured in Bourbon County.

Around 9 p.m. on June 9, officers responded to a home in Millersburg for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they say they found a woman outside of the home with multiple stab wounds.

Inside of the home, they found another woman injured with stab wounds and a man dead from stab wounds.

Police say they believe this was domestic incident and that the women are believed to be related.

Both women were taken to UK Hospital and are being treated.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.

