LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Police in Lexington were called to Anniston Drive around 6 p.m. Thursday for shots being fired.

Upon arrival, police found the suspect at a residence on Dalton Court. The suspect refused to leave his residence. Emergency Response Units were called out to the scene to assist. The suspect surrendered peacefully at 8:15 p.m.

There were no injuries and charges are currently pending. The cause is still unknown at this time.