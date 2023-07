STANFORD, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Stanford Police Department is warning the public of an increase in counterfeit money being used.

According to police, there have been some $100 bills used but a majority of $20 and $5 bills.

Police ask that businesses, banks and any other private sales to beware of the bills saying "motion picture" or "copy".

If you come across someone using counterfeit money, report it to police.