Stanford police report part of Highway 27 is closed for accident reconstruction

STANFORD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Stanford Police Department shared that Highway 27 north of Walmart and South of Dix River Estates will be shut down due to an accident.

There is no time frame for when the road will be opened.

Police advise using Ridgeway Road as an alternate route.

Police in Stanford have Hwy 27 north of Walmart shut down as officers reconstruct a crash. Coroner’s van is here. Drivers need to use Hwy 590 and Ridgeway Road as an alternate route. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/L6ZzmL1vjp — Mike Valente (@ValenteLEX18) September 22, 2021

