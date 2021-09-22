Watch
Stanford police report part of Highway 27 is closed for accident reconstruction

Posted at 6:44 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 19:17:08-04

STANFORD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Stanford Police Department shared that Highway 27 north of Walmart and South of Dix River Estates will be shut down due to an accident.

There is no time frame for when the road will be opened.

Police advise using Ridgeway Road as an alternate route.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.

