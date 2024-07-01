Watch Now
Stanton Police Department looking for 'armed and dangerous' shooting suspect

Posted at 11:32 AM, Jul 01, 2024

STANTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Stanton Police Department is searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous.

According to police, 28-year-old Michael Wilson is wanted for shooting a juvenile early Monday morning.

Police say he is originally from Muncie, Indiana, and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

Wilson may be traveling with a female companion, according to police.

He is described as 5'9" tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Powell County Dispatch at 606-663-4116.

