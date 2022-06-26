LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A star on TikTok is mourning the loss of her son just one day before his 19th birthday.

Ophelia Nicholas, better know on TikTok as "shoelover99", posted a heartfelt video revealing that her son was shot and killed on Friday night in Prichard, Alabama.

"But he was took from me last night. Took from my children, my husband, and my family," said Nicholas in a video on TikTok that now has over 17 million views. "This individual took my son's life. He was just 18 years old that's the best part of somebody's life," she added.

Nicholas confirmed the death on her Facebook Saturday after "receiving an unbelievable amount of calls/text/messages regarding my baby child..."

Nicholas also confirmed on the original video that the police have leads on possible suspects.

"Somebody knows who did this to my child. I'm asking for somebody's help, anybody's help," Nicholas asked in the video.

A GoFundMe has been setup to help cover funeral expenses.