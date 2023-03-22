State auditor reports 'significant issues' in Kentucky State University financial controls

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — At a press conference Wednesday, Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon released findings of a special examination of Kentucky State University. The report included several financial concerns within the university.

The audit began in April 2022 after the passage of House Bill 1 in the Kentucky state legislature, which directed the auditor to conduct an examination of the university.

The report identified "significant issues" according to Auditor Harmon. Some of those issues include $3.34 million in federal grant funds at risk, $2.7 million taken from endowed funds, undocumented credit card transactions, wasteful spending, and budget and procurement failures. According to the auditor, these all occurred in a "chaotic accounting environment that lacked effective safeguards and responsible management and Board oversight."

Auditor Harmon says this is not the first time that KSU has been examined. In 2000, the former state auditor found 16 issues regarding financial controls.

According to a press release, findings of the most recent special examination include:



A poor internal communication system, which created fear of retribution among employees, allowing known financial problems to go unaddressed.

Failure to complete internal audit work associated with the Fiscal Year 2021 Board approved audit internal audit plan due, in part, to directives from the university’s former Executive Vice President for Finance to not assist the university’s internal auditor, as well as incomplete records.

Missing or unsupported documentation on the expenditure of federal grant funds by KSU, putting the university at risk of having more than $3.34 million in questioned costs.

More than $1.3 million in credit card transactions made each of the three-fiscal years reviewed, with little to no documentation on most of the purchases selected for review.

Use of a fund designated for recognition of faculty, staff, and students by the former university president to pay for rental of the Kentucky Castle for a daylong retreat for the university’s board of trustees.

Former university administrators receiving unallowable benefits, including bonuses, and supplemental health insurance. In addition, KSU’s former president received a retroactive housing allowance over $84,000 and the university spent nearly $4,000 towards the former President’s utilities at his personal residence.

Inaccurate accounts payable amounts submitted by the former EVP for Finance to KSU’s former president and former board chair amid rumors of unpaid bills by KSU.

KSU’s former EVP for Finance holding dual employment with Tennessee State University without notifying KSU.

“The many problems found in our examination did not happen overnight, and frankly they will not be solved overnight. What is clear is that past practices at KSU detailed in our exam report must come to an end,” said Auditor Harmon.

To view the complete report, click here.

