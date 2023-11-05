State of emergency declared, burn ban enacted in Harlan County due to forest fires

HARLAN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A burn ban and state of emergency have been declared in Harlan County due to forest fires straining resources, according to Harlan County Emergency Management (HCEM).

A post on social media from Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley says that six fires have started in the county over the last three days, resulting in firefighters working around the clock. Two of those firefighters have already sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Mosley says the state of emergency will allow the agency to request additional resources from surrounding areas.

The post says that arson is suspected in the fires that broke out in the Smith County area, one on Friday and others on Saturday.

Two fires in the Catrons Valley and Kenvir areas are currently being fought. These two fires, as well as a fire that happened on Saturday afternoon at Brookside, were confirmed to have been started by people burning debris that got out of control, according to Mosley.

Additionally, a fire occurred in the Wallins area on Sunday, and crews have been dispatched to a structure fire in the community of Keith.

The post states, "Six of the 18 active fires in the Division of Forestry 10-county service are in Harlan County."

Illegal burning can be reported to the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 573-1313 or Emergency Management at (606) 573-6082 while the burn ban is in effect.