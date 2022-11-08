State of emergency declared in Estill County after wildfire burns hundreds of acres of land

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A state of emergency has been declared in Estill County after the fire department says a wildfire has burned hundreds of acres of land in the area.

The Estill County Fire Department says the wildfire has burned an estimated 300-500 acres of land in the Pitts and Betsey Ridge areas. Crews are currently focusing on protecting property.

Under the state of emergency, signed by Estill County Judge Executive Donnie Watson, the following actions are banned within Estill County:

Burning of forest, grass, crops, woodlands, marshes or other similar areas

Burning leaves or debris

Campfires, bonfires, warming fires

Use of fireworks or any other outside incendiary or explosive materials or devices not in use for purposes of emergency response. The lawful use of firearms, ammunition, and their components are excluded from this ban per KRS 39A.100(4)(a).

Crews are asking people to avoid the area so they can get it under control.

You can read the order below: