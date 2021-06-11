Watch
State of emergency declared in Lee County after flooding, mudslides

LEX 18
Posted at 10:55 AM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 11:09:46-04

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lee County Judge Executive Chuck Caudill has declared a state of emergency for the county as officials try to assess and clear flooded waters and mud damage.

In Beattyville, mudslides have HWY 52 shut down as crews try to scrape debris and mud from the roadway.

Officials say the county has experienced torrential rainfall on Thursday and Friday. The rain caused waterways to leave their banks and damage roads, trees, and bridges. Many people living there now have limited access to food, medical care, and other services.

The state of emergency allows the county to mobilize resources needed to support them with severe flooding. In the declaration, officials say the damage "will cause financial hardship to Lee County."

A flash flood watch is in effect for southeastern counties through Friday evening.

