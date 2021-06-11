State of emergency declared in Lee County after flooding, mudslides

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lee County Judge Executive Chuck Caudill has declared a state of emergency for the county as officials try to assess and clear flooded waters and mud damage.

In Beattyville, mudslides have HWY 52 shut down as crews try to scrape debris and mud from the roadway.

Take a look at this muddy waterfall on the side of HWY 52. Earlier this morning this section of roadway was covered in a mudslide.@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/wNiTbJghjq — Claire Kopsky (@ClaireMKopsky) June 11, 2021

Officials say the county has experienced torrential rainfall on Thursday and Friday. The rain caused waterways to leave their banks and damage roads, trees, and bridges. Many people living there now have limited access to food, medical care, and other services.

The state of emergency allows the county to mobilize resources needed to support them with severe flooding. In the declaration, officials say the damage "will cause financial hardship to Lee County."

More photos out of Beattyville this morning following a night of torrential rain and mud slides.



This is as far as emergency crews would let us go down HWY 52.



So far there’s been:

-1 water rescue

-200-300 out of ~7,000 residents affected@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/l7nbf3nUyK — Claire Kopsky (@ClaireMKopsky) June 11, 2021

A flash flood watch is in effect for southeastern counties through Friday evening.