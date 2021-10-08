State of emergency declared in Winchester, Clark County after flash flooding

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A state of emergency has been declared in both the City of Winchester and Clark County after flash flooding throughout the area.

Mayor Ed Burtner and Judge Executive Chris Pace have both declared a state of emergency on Friday after firefighters say they responded to multiple flash flooding calls on Thursday night.

LEX 18

The Winchester Fire Department says they had flooding issues at the Ecton Fire Station #1 with cars floating on Maple Street. Fire Station #2 experienced up to 6 inches of water in the apparatus bay and living quarters.

Firefighters say they rescued approximately 20 people from vehicles and houses around Winchester.

LEX 18

Anyone who has damage to property from high waters can contact (859) 901-1555 to schedule a damage assessment. You can also call that number for information about clean-up and what to do with hazardous materials.

Officials say residents cannot claim damage to vehicles or portable property.