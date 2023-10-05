Gov. Beshear: $68 million wagered in total bets in first four days of mobile sports betting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — One week ago today, mobile sports betting launched in Kentucky. Over the first four days, Thursday - Sunday, Kentuckians bet more than $68 million, according to Governor Andy Beshear.
The Governor's Office says about $66.5 million was bet through more than 300,000 wagering accounts opened with licensed mobile sportsbooks. During that same four-day timeframe, nearly $1.7 million was wagered in person at retail sportsbooks.
Beshear said the numbers are higher than initially projected, but not surprising.
"These numbers shouldn't be a surprise to anyone because Kentuckians have wanted this option for so long," said Beshear.
That's the amount wagered from Thursday to Sunday from in-person and mobile sports betting in Kentucky. The best news is those dollars are staying right here to help build a brighter future for all our families.
"This is just showing just how much Kentuckians wanted this and how right it was to pass it because people are really enjoying it," added Beshear. "And I still have a chance to win the very first sports bet ever made [in Kentucky] because UK and U of L are 5-0, and Duke has started to tank."
The tax dollars from sports betting are also expected to help the state.
"The best part is - all of it stays in Kentucky, helping with our pension system and other needs," said Beshear.
Mobile wagering went live in Kentucky on September 28. In-person wagering began on September 7. According to the governor, about $10 million has been wagered in person during the first month in Kentucky.