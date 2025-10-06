Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Amy McGrath announces run for U.S. Senate again

Amy McGrath
Bryan Woolston/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2020 file photo, U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath holds a rally with supporters during a campaign stop at Woodland Park in Lexington, Ky. Amy McGrath will face US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Election Day in November. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Amy McGrath
Posted
and last updated

(LEX 18) — Amy McGrath announced Monday morning on X that she is running for the U.S. Senate in Kentucky for a second time.

McGrath last ran for the U.S. Senate in 2020 against Republican Senator Mitch McConnell, in which she was defeated.

In the 2018 race for Kentucky's Sixth Congressional District, McGrath ran as the Democratic challenger to incumbent Republican Andy Barr. It was a competitive and closely watched race, attracting national attention. Barr won the election with 51% of the vote to McGrath's 47.8%.

