Barr easily clinches seventh term in 6th District

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Congressman Andy Barr said voters of Central Kentucky sent a resounding message as he defeated Democratic Challenger Randy Cravens and again gets the opportunity to represent Kentucky's 6th Congressional District.

"It goes to show that you can't win an election with this margin unless you are earning ticket splitters, and this has always been a politically diverse district, a purple district so to speak," Barr said.

Speaking at his victory party at Griffin Gate Marriott, Barr reiterated some of his top priorities...tackling the inflation crisis, the affordability crisis and creating a more dynamic economy just to name a few.

"We need to supply our economy with more capital, and more financing. Overregulation from the Kamala Harris, Joe Biden administration has suffocated our economy, and it's stifling innovation," Barr added.

The former attorney defeated Cravens, an IT Manager who ran as a write-in candidate against Barr in 2022.

The Fayette County Democratic Party and Fayette County Young Democrats had their own election night party at Old North Bar Greyline Station, and LEX18 spoke with 4th District Urban County Council Candidate Emma Curtis. She emphasized that Democrats are trying to target where they can find their best chances to build.

"Democrats haven't been in a great situation in Kentucky for some time now and a lot of that has been due to a lack of bench building, a lack of candidates who are able to step up and seek public office," Curtis said.

Back to the other side, Barr closed his speech from the podium, saying this was a mission not just about winning an election but saving America.