Beshear: Kentucky to end out-of-state medical marijuana allowance starting in July

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentuckians will no longer be able to bring medical marijuana from other states into Kentucky starting July 1.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the change Thursday, stating that Kentucky's medical marijuana program can now supply enough product for all patients in the state, the reason for the change.

Since 2022, Kentuckians with eligible conditions were able to bring medical marijuana in from other states. That's because an executive order from the governor provided them with conditional pardons, however the order will end on July 1.

Beshear said this was always part of the plan. The order was in place to give Kentuckians flexibility while Kentucky was building up its medical marijuana program.

The governor said dispensaries are spread across most of the state, and that more people shopping in Kentucky will increase the need for additional dispensaries.

"If there is a concern, there is one part of eastern Kentucky we'd like to see have a little more access, but we believe this step will actually increase that access, because people who are right now going to another state will purchase in state, so those dispensaries will see that there's a market that is necessary," said Beshear on Thursday during a Team Kentucky press conference.

According to Beshear, patients will need a Kentucky medical marijuana card to purchase cannabis in the state. The governor said those who have not yet obtained one should start talking to a doctor about it now.