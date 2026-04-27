Beshear mourns the death of Jesse Crenshaw, a state representative and trailblazer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is mourning the death of Jesse Crenshaw, a state representative who broke racial barriers.

Crenshaw served as a veteran, lawyer, teacher, and father. Beshear described him as a man of many firsts and an inspirational leader for Kentuckians.

Beshear stated that he and his wife, Britainy, are praying for Crenshaw's family during this difficult time.

"Jesse made a difference in the lives of many, and his legacy will live on for generations to come," Beshear said.

Notably, Crenshaw served as a member of the Kentucky House of Representatives for the 77th district from 1993 to 2015. Crenshaw retired from the house in 2014.

