Beshear vows to keep fighting for universal pre-K after lawmakers reject funding

(LEX NEWS) — Gov. Andy Beshear is renewing his call for universal pre-K after he said the Republican-controlled Kentucky General Assembly declined to fund the proposal during the 2026 legislative session.

In a post on X Wednesday afternoon, Beshear criticized lawmakers for rejecting statewide pre-K funding and pledged to continue pushing for expanded early childhood education.

"Unfortunately, the Republican supermajority refused to fund Pre-K for all this session, turning a no-brainer into a partisan issue. We won't accept that outcome. Kentucky's kids deserve better."

The governor followed up by reaffirming his commitment to the issue, writing:

"Kentucky's kids deserve better. We'll keep fighting until every child has the strong start they deserve."Although lawmakers did not approve funding for universal pre-K, Beshear said the state's Pre-K Pilot Program has already launched in four Kentucky communities. He also hinted that additional announcements are coming soon, adding that there is "more good news on the way."

Kentucky's kids deserve better. We'll keep fighting until every child has the strong start they deserve. Our Pre-K Pilot Program has launched in four communities, with more good news on the way soon. pic.twitter.com/W5POTiC9QV — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) August 5, 2026

Beshear has made expanding access to early childhood education a major priority of his administration, arguing that universal pre-K helps prepare children for success in school while making child care more accessible for working families.

The proposal faced opposition in the Republican-led legislature, which chose not to include funding for universal pre-K in this year's state budget. Despite that setback, the governor says his administration will continue expanding pilot efforts while advocating for broader statewide access.