Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
10  WX Alerts
NewsKentucky Politics

Actions

Beshear vows to keep fighting for universal pre-K after lawmakers reject funding

Kentucky Governors Race
Timothy D. Easley/AP
FILE - In this May 21, 2019 file photo, Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear addresses his supporters following his victory in the Democratic primary for governor in Louisville, Ky. While Gov. Matt Bevin has run into resistance from Republican lawmakers on pension legislation, and faced a messy dispute with his lieutenant governor, Beshear, his Democratic challenger, has forged alliances with his former rivals as the campaign starts taking shape. Bevin and Beshear, have previewed themes likely to play out in what’s expected to be a brutal general-election race. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Kentucky Governors Race
Posted
and last updated

(LEX NEWS) — Gov. Andy Beshear is renewing his call for universal pre-K after he said the Republican-controlled Kentucky General Assembly declined to fund the proposal during the 2026 legislative session.

In a post on X Wednesday afternoon, Beshear criticized lawmakers for rejecting statewide pre-K funding and pledged to continue pushing for expanded early childhood education.

"Unfortunately, the Republican supermajority refused to fund Pre-K for all this session, turning a no-brainer into a partisan issue. We won't accept that outcome. Kentucky's kids deserve better."

The governor followed up by reaffirming his commitment to the issue, writing:

"Kentucky's kids deserve better. We'll keep fighting until every child has the strong start they deserve."Although lawmakers did not approve funding for universal pre-K, Beshear said the state's Pre-K Pilot Program has already launched in four Kentucky communities. He also hinted that additional announcements are coming soon, adding that there is "more good news on the way."

Beshear has made expanding access to early childhood education a major priority of his administration, arguing that universal pre-K helps prepare children for success in school while making child care more accessible for working families.

The proposal faced opposition in the Republican-led legislature, which chose not to include funding for universal pre-K in this year's state budget. Despite that setback, the governor says his administration will continue expanding pilot efforts while advocating for broader statewide access.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18