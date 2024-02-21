'Criminalizes homelessness': Protesters gather at Berea College to criticize 'Safer Kentucky Act'

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — A wide-reaching bill that passed in the Kentucky House aimed at public safety is raising concerns for some.

House Bill 5 is called the "Safer Kentucky Act" and much of the bill aims to update penalties for violent crimes. But a section that would make "street camping" illegal and punishable has some protesting.

"We want to insist, as constituents and residents, that our Senator, Jared Carpenter, does not support House Bill 5, which is presently in the Senate. We want him to vote no," said Michael Harrington.

Harrington organized the demonstration Wednesday on Berea College's campus.

HB 5 proposes stricter penalties for a number of offenses like vandalism, fentanyl trafficking, and attempted murder. Also included is a section addressing homelessness.

The legislation would ban street camping in most public areas, with the exception of specific areas designated by local governments for camping.

"What our state lawmakers are pursuing in Frankfort is a bill that criminalizes homelessness and poverty even further than it already is," said Harrington.

State representatives behind the bill argue it would help get people off the street and to resources where they can be assisted.

Harrington says where he is in Berea, he'd like to see more investment in that kind of help to begin with.

"The main thing we are working on locally with the Madison County Tenants Union is ensuring that our local fiscal court prioritizes emergency shelter as a public service," he said.

The bill passed in the House last month and has been assigned to a Senate Judiciary Committee.