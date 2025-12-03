Democrat Charles Booker announces Senate run for Mitch McConnell's seat

(LEX 18) — On Wednesday morning, former West End state representative Charles Booker posted on X that he will be running for Mitch McConnell's Senate seat, whose last term is final at the end of the year.

The advocate stated, "The reign of Mitch McConnell is over. The future of Kentucky is ours."

A release from Booker's campaign noted that he is focused on policies that put working Kentuckians first and he aims to "eradicate poverty in the Commonwealth." Booker's campaign highlighted a new deal for working people called 40 for 40: "a minimum of $40,000 a year for everyone working a 40-hour work week."

“I’m running for U.S. Senate because we need leadership in Washington that will fight for systemic change. With Mitch finally leaving, it is past time we have leadership that will stand up for regular people, and honor the movement to protect democracy, ensure justice, and end poverty. Kentuckians deserve a Senator who will fight for them because Kentucky is worth fighting for,” said Charles Booker.

We don't need to settle for status-quo politicians who are bought by corporate interests.



We can win with a strong grassroots movement. If you believe that this is the type of campaign Democrats should be running, will you pitch in today?https://t.co/k10JhjSRUH — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) December 3, 2025

“And that’s how I’ll serve in the Senate. I won’t be bullied, and I won’t back down, capitulate, or compromise with extremists hellbent on hurting our families to make themselves rich on our backs. The people of Kentucky are my family, and I was taught you fight for family. We have shown historic victories are possible here, and we’re going to do it again,” Booker added.

The release also noted that Booker was elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives in 2018 and during his tenure, he pushed for common sense gun laws, lower prescription drug prices, expanded voting rights, and stronger protections for working people.

In addition, Booker founded Hood to the Holler in 2020, "an organization focused on building broad coalitions, breaking down barriers of race and class, and fueling a people-centered movement to build power and transform Kentucky’s future," his campaign released.

