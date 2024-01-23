Demonstrators gather at Capitol to celebrate Kentucky's abortion ban

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — One day after the 51st anniversary of the Roe v Wade decision, Kentuckians who oppose abortion rights rallied at the State Capitol holding signs that said: "I am the post-Roe generation."

For nearly half a century, the Roe v Wade decision guaranteed the constitutional right to abortion in America. But the moment it fell in 2022, Kentucky's near-total abortion ban went into place.

The ban, which is considered one of the most restrictive in the country, only offers one exception - for the life of the woman. That means victims of rape and incest do not have access to abortion services in the Commonwealth.

The lack of exceptions has become a significant talking point in Kentucky.

It has led those who support abortion rights to try to ease Kentucky's ban. Earlier this month, they proposed Hadley's Law, which is named after Hadley Duvall, a young woman who was raped and impregnated by her stepfather at the age of 12.

Hadley's Law would allow legal abortion in cases of medical emergencies, nonviable pregnancies, and situations involving rape or incest. Earlier this month, Duvall said Kentucky needs to provide options because bad situations can happen to anyone.

"I could've been anybody's daughter," said Duvall. "I could've been anybody's sister. Anybody's niece or granddaughter. And at any point, it could be theirs."

But Kentucky Right To Life does not believe more exceptions are needed. At their rally, speakers said although rape is a violent crime, they believe victims should not have access to abortion.

"Rape and incest is a violent crime - it is an assault against women and children. And on that issue we need to do more," said Addia Wuchner, the group's executive director.

"The conditions of our conception - how we came into being - does not change the value and dignity of our lives," she added.

Instead of easing up on Kentucky's ban, Kentucky Right To Life wants lawmakers to take things further.

Wuchner said although the abortion clinics are closed, access to abortion services is not completely cut off. And the group wants it to be. So, they're encouraging lawmakers to go after access to abortion pills.

"Transporting of drugs - abortion pills - into this state," said Wuchner. "People selling them on Amazon, giving them away for free - risking the lives of young women and, of course, those children."

