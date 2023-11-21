Election audits underway in 12 randomly selected counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Tuesday, the Attorney General's Office randomly selected 12 counties that will undergo an election audit.

The 12 counties are: Fayette, Webster, Perry, Fleming, Meade, Greenup, Mercer, Hancock, Johnson, Martin, Oldham, and Grayson.

The audit is part of the normal post-election process. Kentucky law requires at least 12 counties to be audited after each primary and general election.

“The General Assembly has charged our office with performing these audits to help ensure election integrity in the Commonwealth,” said Deputy Attorney General Vic Maddox. “I am confident that our Department of Criminal Investigations will conduct these inquiries fairly and promptly so that potential problems will be identified and resolved.”

"It just builds confidence," added Greg Wolf, the Commissioner of the Department of Criminal Investigations. "It just reinforces what the clerks are already required to do. We’re coming back and looking at that and going above and beyond."

After completing independent investigations in each of the 12 counties, the Attorney General’s Office will present its findings to grand juries and chief circuit judges in each selected county.

The results will then be made public.

In addition to the post-election audits, the Office of the Attorney General monitors election law violations via the Election Fraud Hotline. The Office reviews tips submitted to the hotline, and any complaints that contain allegations of election fraud are referred to the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations.