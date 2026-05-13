Former KY congressman endorses Zach Dembo in primary race, Democrats try to flip 6th Congressional District

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The last Democrat to represent Kentucky's 6th Congressional District is throwing his support behind Zach Dembo ahead of the primary election.

Former Congressman Ben Chandler endorsed Dembo as Democrats work to flip the district — one of the key races for national Democrats as they look to win back the U.S. House of Representatives.

"We have to win this election. It is absolutely essential that we win this election, because we've got to put a stop to what's going on," Chandler said. "Gaining back the House of Representatives in this country will effectively put a stop to what Trump is doing."

Dembo is a former federal prosecutor who left the Department of Justice, stating that it was too corrupt under President Donald Trump.

Polling suggests the Democratic primary race is likely between Dembo and former state Representative Cherlynn Stevenson, though Democrats have several candidates on the ballot. Some polling also suggests Dembo has the best odds of beating the Republican candidate in November.

Dembo says he is electable because he is focused on affordability — an issue he believes is top of mind for Kentucky voters.

"No one right now is standing up for Kentuckians as gas is well over four dollars, as diesel — when it's planting season for our farmers — is over five dollars. No one is standing up for us, and that's my only goal," Dembo said.

"Kentuckians are tired, you know? We are sick and tired of DC not serving us," Dembo added. "We're sick and tired of this corrupt administration, and we're sick and tired of Congress not standing up to this administration."

Stevenson has also been pitching herself to voters as someone who can flip the seat. When she launched her campaign, she emphasized her experience in flipping a state House district from red to blue.

"It was enough to flip a seat to go into Frankfort and we believe it's going to be enough to get to Washington as well," Stevenson said when she launched her campaign last year.

"I am not about party. I'm about people and I think that authenticity, hopefully, will shine through," Stevenson told LEX 18 at the time. "That people will know that I am just like them and I want to go to Washington to fight for them and their families."

Kentucky's 6th Congressional District is considered a competitive target for Democrats in part because registered Democrats and registered Republicans are roughly even in the district. There are also a significant number of independent and third-party voters in the area.