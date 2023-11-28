'Forward, Together': Gov. Beshear's inauguration to be held December 12

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On December 12, the 62nd gubernatorial inauguration will be held at the Kentucky Capitol.

The theme of this year's event is “Forward, Together."

“We are looking forward to honoring how incredible Kentuckians have been over the past four years – meeting each challenge we have faced with love, compassion and empathy for one another,” said Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear. “We are optimistic about Kentucky’s future, and if we continue to lead with our values and move forward, together there is nothing we cannot accomplish.”

Four years ago, Beshear used his inauguration speech to announce the quick actions he took. He told the crowd on the Capitol steps that he reorganized the Kentucky Board of Education and used executive power to restore voting rights for many.

"I will sign an executive order restoring voting rights to over 100,000 men and women who have done wrong but are doing right now," Beshear said at the time. "They deserve to participate in our great democracy."

His speech this year will be delivered in the afternoon. The full Inauguration Day schedule is:

8:30 a.m.

Inaugural Breakfast Reception

Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History

9:30 a.m.

Inaugural Worship Service

First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Inaugural Parade

Starts in downtown Frankfort and ends in front of State Capitol

1:30 p.m.

Inaugural Prelude

Capitol steps

2 p.m.

Swearing-In Ceremony

Capitol steps

6 p.m.

The Grand March

Capitol Rotunda

7 to 11 p.m.

Inaugural Ball

Capitol Grounds