Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on Comair Flight 5191 crash 20 years after the deadly accident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is calling the 20th anniversary of the Comair Flight 5191 crash a painful day for the families and friends of those who died.

Beshear says he still distinctly remembers the fear he felt when he learned about the crash.

"I remember distinctly. Britainy and I were traveling. I'm not sure exactly what city we were in, but we turned on the news and saw this crash in Lexington, Kentucky, the city I was born in. My mom was scheduled to be on that flight the next day, and I still remember scrambling to call and getting in touch with her, but knowing how many families didn't have that same type of news," Beshear said.

Even though many years have passed, Beshear says he understands the families of the victims may still feel frozen in time.

"I know this is a tough moment for families. I think about my friend I lost in 9/11. He's never aged. I still see him at 22 - never got a chance to go through what I've been through, to find the love of this life, to get married, to raise kids through the good times and the bad times," Beshear said.

Beshear says many families and friends are likely going through something similar today - on a painful day.